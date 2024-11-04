Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.48 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

