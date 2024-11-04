Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,121 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $86.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

