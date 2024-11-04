Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

Garmin stock opened at $198.18 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

