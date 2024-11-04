Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Linde by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $457.31 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $385.12 and a one year high of $487.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

