Conning Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $943.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $896.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.48 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

