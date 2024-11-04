Conning Inc. Invests $309,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $193.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.