Conning Inc. Sells 5,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

