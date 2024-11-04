Conning Inc. Sells 9 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 133,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,084.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

