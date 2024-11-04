ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.