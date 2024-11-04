Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $232.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average is $249.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,793 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,914. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

