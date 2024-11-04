COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $43,731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

