Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 7,736,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,173,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

