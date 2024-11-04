CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 12,259 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $176.78 and a one year high of $211.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

