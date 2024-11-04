CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for approximately 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 198,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

