CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,382 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $82.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

