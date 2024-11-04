Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

GLW opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

