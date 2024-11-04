Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 295.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 633,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 272,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

CTVA opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

