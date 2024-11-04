Cortland Associates Inc. MO Lowers Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in ADT were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $195,461,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ADT by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ADT by 186.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ADT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.52. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

