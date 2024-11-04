Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 47 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 0.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $417.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.76 and a 200-day moving average of $487.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.37 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.