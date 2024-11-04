Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.16. 3,039,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,314. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

