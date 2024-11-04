Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Price

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CVRX stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

