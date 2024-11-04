Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 275 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.12 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.72 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

