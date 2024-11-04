Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 129,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.