Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 606412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Creo Medical Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of -325.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($25,418.23). In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Kevin Crofton bought 2,916,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £699,999.84 ($907,793.85). Also, insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($25,418.23). Corporate insiders own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

