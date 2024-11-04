Critical Comparison: Hafnia (HAFN) & The Competition

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hafnia to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hafnia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Hafnia Competitors
|135
|1093
|2077
|38
|2.60
Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its rivals.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Hafnia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hafnia
|$1.92 billion
|$793.28 million
|3.62
|Hafnia Competitors
|$3.67 billion
|$293.71 million
|-5,268.44
Hafnia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Hafnia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hafnia
|47.30%
|34.28%
|20.51%
|Hafnia Competitors
|-1,901.89%
|-1,220.58%
|-6.59%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
64.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Hafnia beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
Hafnia Company Profile
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.