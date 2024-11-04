crvUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.73 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,414.38 or 0.99996486 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,340.32 or 0.99888234 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD’s total supply is 60,910,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,912,971 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,103,995.70601796. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99742105 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $9,681,469.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

