CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAW stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $356.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.07. CS Disco has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.80.

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

