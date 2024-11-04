CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after buying an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,677,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,011 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 354,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

