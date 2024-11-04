Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 168,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.35 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.66.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

