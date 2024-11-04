DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $114.08 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,708.45 or 0.99916497 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,698.08 or 0.99901191 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.04924666 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $14,818,693.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

