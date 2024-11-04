Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

