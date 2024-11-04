Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.81.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.76. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.03 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

