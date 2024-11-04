Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $6.25

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $260,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.