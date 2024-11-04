Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

