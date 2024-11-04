dogwifhat Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.02 Billion (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00002957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $305.77 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,579.79 or 1.00385601 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,500.66 or 1.00269766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,351 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,351.064788. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.06301941 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $316,417,246.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

