Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE D traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. 2,332,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.