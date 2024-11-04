Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 69,533 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,533 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,360,000 after purchasing an additional 554,564 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

