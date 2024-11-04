DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $155.66 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,705 shares of company stock worth $53,125,040 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,271,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

