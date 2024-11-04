DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. 265,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,509. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

