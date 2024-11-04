Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.8 %

EMN opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.