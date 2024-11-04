Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,435,000 after buying an additional 198,645 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,454,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $101.40. 281,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,435. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

