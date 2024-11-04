Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

