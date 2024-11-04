Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 239,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $8.72.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.