eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in eBay by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 578,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 196,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

