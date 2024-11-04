eCash (XEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.97 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. eCash has a market cap of $614.09 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,003.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00485452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00066890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,779,867,172,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,779,860,922,584 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

