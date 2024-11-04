Efforce Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Efforce has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $752.67 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

