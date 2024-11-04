Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EA opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

