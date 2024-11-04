Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $290.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.