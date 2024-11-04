Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 119,415 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.