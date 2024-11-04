Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Datadog by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 259,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

DDOG opened at $123.26 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

